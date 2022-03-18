Russia loses bid to freeze ban from World Cup qualifying

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs has been denied. FIFA says the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal. The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday. The ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.