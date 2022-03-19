Ireland beats Scotland 26-5 to earn Six Nations Triple Crown

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has accounted for Scotland 26-5 in Six Nations rugby and earned the Triple Crown at Lansdowne Road. The Irish were then waiting for a favor from England for a possible trophy upgrade. The four-try bonus-point victory put Ireland on top of the championship by three points before the last match in Paris just hours later. It added pressure on France to beat England to win the title. If the French couldn’t, the title would be Ireland’s. The Irish had silverware regardless, their sixth Triple Crown in the Six Nations era. But it was their first trophy won in front of their home crowd in 18 years. That made their seventh straight home win over Scotland a little tastier.