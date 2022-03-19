Osimhen scores another brace in Napoli comeback win

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli came back from a goal down to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and pull level on points with AC Milan atop Serie A. Milan was playing at Cagliari later Saturday. Gerard Deulofeu gave Udinese an early advantage. Osimhen equalized after the break with a header then won it with one touch by redirecting a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Oshimhen also had a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 win at Hellas Verona last weekend. He’ll miss the team’s next match for accumulated cards. Third-place Inter Milan lost ground in the title race after being held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at the San Siro.