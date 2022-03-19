World Cup champion Marco Odermatt wins again in giant slalom

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marco Odermatt has finished his standout World Cup ski season on top yet again. The new World Cup overall champion retained his first-run lead in a giant slalom to win at the World Cup Finals meeting at Méribel in France. Odermatt’s near-flawless season in giant slalom now counts five wins and three other podium finishes in eight races. He also won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics last month. The 24-year-old Swiss star ended 0.49 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen. Loïc Meillard was third. Odermatt doesn’t ski in slalom which ends the season Sunday.