ABC-7 First Alert: Winds stay, rain moves in late tonight, 20 degree temp drop

Hello all, and happy first day of Spring! I was a little rushed to finish my weather hit today, but I'll explain everything here in detail. A springtime storm has moved into the Borderland and will continue to impact us for the next few days. Wind gusts have been impacting the area since mid morning and will stay around overnight all the way through your Monday evening.

Besides the winds, rainstorms will approach the region later on tonight where we could see some light rain showers from the Gila to the Sacramento mountains, and areas in between (snow for higher elevations, but low accumulations are expected). By tomorrow morning, the low pressure system that is bringing our storms will be over New Mexico, allowing for a chance of both rain showers and thunderstorms to impact our area. We are expecting very low rain totals though, from 0.01"-.0.10". Flooding won't be an issue tomorrow.

Our temperatures will drop a whopping 20 degrees from todays afternoon high of 82 degrees to tomorrows forecasted high of 62 degrees. Have the rain gear handy, as well as a jacket for the cooler temperatures tomorrow, and stay safe on the roads.