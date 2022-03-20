Giordano, Fleury remain available before NHL trade deadline

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The recent trades of Claude Giroux, Brandon Hagel and Hampus Lindholm have left reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and veteran defenseman Mark Giordano as the most prominent NHL players on the market on the eve of the trade deadline. Fleury controls whether he gets traded or remains with Chicago. Giordano has been held out of Seattle’s recent games to avoid the risk of injury. Dozens of other depth moves are expected by the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline Monday, with contenders in the East and West bulking up for a long playoff run. Forwards Max Domi and Phil Kessel are among the pending free agents expected to be traded.