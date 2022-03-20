International Food Blogger Conference hits Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- The International Food Bloggrer Conference comes to El Paso after being postponed due to the pandemic in 2020.

Writers, bloggers and social media influencers decended on the Borderland to get a sample of the different foods the area has to offer.

Hosted by Destination El Paso, the conference began March 17th and ended the 20th.

Chef and Food Blogger Zulia Khawaja said, “I think food is what brings us together. No matter what the culture is youre from. Food connects people, food is love. For me, learning about different cultures , different recipes was one of the things I would connect with that specific culture.”

TikTok sensation James Pamprey added, “I've experienced a lot of different flavors. Stuff I wouldn’t of tried on my own but with the groups that I'm with. I've got to experience things I've never have and I'm definitely coming back for sure.”