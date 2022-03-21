El Paso community invited to share their August 3rd stories 

El Paso, Texas – The El Paso community is asked to share their personal stories of the August 3rd Walmart shooting.

The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center invites the community to take part in a new project called #MyAugust3rdStory.

According to Idalhí Huizar-Mendoza, the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center director, this is another opportunity for the community to heal from this tragedy.

“The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing another opportunity for our El Paso community to share their stories of August 3rd. This was intended to provide therapeutic space for healing by sharing their experience and stories,” Huizar-Mendoza said.

The director also said the project is crucial, especially now.

“It was very important. We knew that there were a lot of people that were impacted even though they weren’t there physically, and we wanted to gather those stories. We wanted to make sure we gave the community another platform to be able to extend their sentiment and how they were impacted.” she said.

El Pasoans will be able to record their stories in-person or virtually as audio and video clips.

Those interested in participating can share their stories starting March 21st through March 31st.

In-person sessions will be held at the El Paso United FRC, located at 6314 Delta Dr. Virtual sessions will be held through the Zoom platform.

Those interested can schedule their private storytelling session by visiting their website: https://www.elpasounitedfrc.org/myaugust3rdstory

You can also contact their office at (915) 775- 2783.

Those interested in sharing their story must 18 years or older.