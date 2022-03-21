Greece: 3 workers killed in blast at dynamite factory

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say three factory workers have been killed in a powerful explosion at a commercial dynamite factory in northern Greece, while one worker was hospitalized. The company that owns the factory said Monday that the three workers, who had been declared missing for hours, were dead. The blast occurred outside the northern city of Grevena, 420 kilometers (260 miles) northwest of Athens. Fire service rescuers were called to the site in a remote area. The explosion was heard by residents in the town. The cause of the blast is under investigation.