Kings unsure if Doughty will be able to return this season

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty might not be able to return this regular season because of an upper-body injury that has kept him out since he was hurt on March 7. The two-time Stanley Cup winner and blue-line anchor leads Kings defensemen with seven goals and 24 assists in 39 games. Los Angeles is dealing with a spate of injuries throughout its roster, with Doughty and six other players having been placed on injured reserve since March 4.