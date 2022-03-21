Man accused of stabbing on Albuquerque train also had gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of stabbing two people and injuring a third on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque also had a gun at the time. A criminal complaint states New Mexico State Police found a gun in 33-year-old Luis Sanchez’s backpack when he was arrested Saturday. He facing charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rail Runner officials said Sanchez got into an argument with another male passenger. He allegedly stabbed that passenger and a female security guard before slashing an elderly woman in the shoulder. He was due in court for a first appearance Monday.