Spring break shootings: Miami Beach emergency brings curfew

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — City of Miami Beach officials have declared a state of emergency and an upcoming curfew in a bid to curb violent incidents at spring break. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced the emergency order Monday afternoon. It includes a curfew for the South Beach area running from early Thursday through the weekend. Authorities say five people were wounded in two separate shootings recently in an area crowded with springer breakers. Thousands of college students and others gather annually in Miami Beach for spring break, and this is the second year in a row that officials have declared a state of emergency in the South Florida city.