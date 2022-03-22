Ex-Las Vegas school guard gets 10 years for sexual abuse

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A former Las Vegas, New Mexico, school security guard will serve 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a female student. The Las Vegas Optic reports 53-year-old Abran Ulibarri was sentenced Monday at a hearing where the victim, who was 14 at the time, spoke in favor of prison time. Ulibarri pleaded guilty last month to six counts related to sexual abuse. The judge during sentencing said Ulibarri didn’t commit an error in judgment but “premeditated, predatory conduct.” State investigators found evidence that Ulibarri and the girl, a student at West Las Vegas Middle School, had a sexual relationship for months in 2019.