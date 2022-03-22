MadBum makes spring debut, Soler adds pop to Marlins

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The second act of Madison Bumgarner’s career hasn’t been nearly as successful as the first. The four-time All-Star hopes things will turn around during his third season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old Bumgarner has made his spring debut, giving up three runs over 2 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers. He gave up a couple homers but his velocity was a little higher than it has been in recent seasons, hitting 92 or 93 mph on his fastball. The big left hander will almost certainly need a productive season if the D-backs have any hope of competing in the NL West after losing 110 games last season.