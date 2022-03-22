Scammers steal $1,000’s from El Pasoan; FBI warns of uptick in fraud

EL PASO, Texas- According to El Pasoan Thelma Solis, scammers are making fake Facebook profiles in order to solicit fake money-making schemes.

Solis told ABC-7 that her friend "Missy" had reached out to her on Facebook on what looked like a new profile.

The profile had very few friends that normally Missy would have had.

When Solis reached out to her friend she explains the response was about a money-making program Missy was a part of.

By investing $1,000 you can receive $12,000 Solis said the message explained.

Solis said she had sent $500 through a cash app before thinking she might have been scammed.

When asked if her bank could refund the money Solis said, "They told me that they can not do nothing because there is no suspicious activity."