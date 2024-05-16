Several parents tell Socorro ISD they don’t want a temporary closure of the aquatics center, after idea is discussed by District CFO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents addressed the Socorro Independent School District's Board of Trustees, and shared their disdain for the idea of temporarily closing the doors of the district's Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center is located at SISD's Student Athletic Complex, at 1300 Joe Battle.

The district facing a multi-million dollar deficit, and is looking for ways to save money.

One parent said to the board, that she believes students and families who love the aquatic center shouldn't be suffering from the district's deficit.

"Please do not force the children to bear the consequences of the district's actions. Thank you for your time and consideration," said the parent.

Another parent said that without the aquatic center, his son wouldn't be able to swim.

The idea was among several listed by the SISD Chief Financial Office, Vicky Perez, at a May 6th Board of Trustee meeting, she spoke about the idea of suspending the center for a year.

"I say suspend because we are not asking to close it. We are asking let's put a hold on it for one year. That that is does cost us $1 million to sustain it," said Perez during last week's meeting.

This quote was stated by Interim Superintendent James Vasquez, "We have not made the recommendation to close the aquatics center; however, we are reviewing the impact of such a move on our school programs and community. Again, this is one item that we are looking at but at this time no recommendation has been made."

The district reiterated to ABC-7 on Thursday that the possible year-long suspension was only one item on a list of ideas, with nothing recommended at this time.