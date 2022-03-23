De Soto Hotel Fire cause classified “Undetermined”; case closed

EL PASO, Texas – Investigators have classified the Feb. 4 De Soto Hotel fire as "Undetermined After Investigation." According to a report from the El Paso Fire Marshall's Office, investigators say after a systematic fire scene examination and inspecting physical evidence; they were not able to determine where the fire originated.

According to the report, the property owner, Rogelio Gonzalez, told the investigator that none of the rooms were occupied at the scene, and the building was being prepared for remodeling.

The report states Gonzalez said the only people who would enter the building were part of a "Ghost Tour."

"Mr. Gonzalez stated that the gas and water utilities had been cut off to the building since November of 2021, and the only utility still in service was the electricity. Mr. Gonzalez stated that there have been homeless people in the past who have tried to use the building for shelter, but the entrances have been boarded up or locked to prevent that from happening more recently," the report states.

The report's conclusion includes two hypotheses:

Could not eliminate an intentional or reckless human act.

Could not eliminate failure of equipment or electrical source.

"The determination regarding causation is based on a methodical search of the area, observations of the fire

travel, and evidence observed at the scene," the reports states.

The El Paso Fire Marshal's office says it will remain available for future assistance that may be needed.