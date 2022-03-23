El Paso singer/songwriter makes FaZe1 Top 100, bringing him closer to a 1.25 million dollar signing

EL PASO, Texas- Every year FaZe Clan, a once high-level video game team, now turned into a business, recruits a couple of new players to fill their roster.

Those chosen for the team make hundreds of thousands of dollars in sponsorships and top-level recognition on streaming sites which bolsters their followings.

This year, FaZe Clan is having the applicants compete with their controller and their talent.

That's something El Pasoan Alex Loya has in spades.

Loya, no stranger to hard work, was the Horizon High School starting quarterback in 2018 when he graduated.

Now he sings and writes pop to reggaeton stylings.

After submitting a video of his musical gifts, Loya was noticed by FaZe Clan member FaZe Mew.

That propelled Loya into the Top 100, which will be whittled down to 20 on March 28th, 2022.

To make the Top 100, those in the competition must be "vouched" for on the FaZe1 Top 100 Competition page.

This link will take you to the vouch page where Loya is the 4th contestant: https://fazeclan.com/faze1/

If Loya makes it into the top 20, he will be flown out to Los Angeles, where the 20 will live in a home being recorded 24 hours a day for a reality TV program.

The competition winner will receive a million-dollar signing with FaZe Clan, a $250,000 sponsorship with GFUEL and a brand new Nissan GT-R.