Methane survey from small plane finds more pollution, waste

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A pollution survey using sensors on small airplanes to detect methane emissions across a major U.S. oil and natural gas production zone points to higher rates of waste and pollution than previously estimated. Released Wednesday, the study estimated that methane emissions are equivalent to roughly 9% of the overall gas production in the surveyed area. That’s more than double the rate in several previous studies of the Permian Basin and national estimates by the U.S. government. The study arrives during a pivot period for efforts by government regulators and industry to measure and rein in greenhouse gas emissions from oilfield infrastructure.