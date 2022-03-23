Tatum, Brown sizzle, Celtics roll to 125-97 win over Jazz

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 11 of his 26 points during Boston’s nearly perfect first quarter to help the Celtics roll to a 125-97 victory over the Utah Jazz. Jaylen Brown also added 26 points and Marcus Smart finished with a career-high 13 assists as Boston recorded its fifth straight victory to remain in the hunt for one of the Eastern Conference’s top four seeds. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points. The loss marked the first time Utah has lost consecutive games since the end of January, a span of 21 games. Boston hit its first 10 shots of the game, including six 3-pointers, on the way to jumping out to a 28-12 lead. Boston led by as many as 30 in the game.