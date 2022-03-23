Vikings try to ‘live in today and tomorrow’ this offseason

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Hiring a new general manager and head coach created an expectation that major roster moves by the Minnesota Vikings would follow. They have instead kept their best and costliest players largely intact. Owner and president Mark Wilf spoke out against starting over. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has directed decision-making in line with that unwillingness to accept regression. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks were the notable free agent signings. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith and defensive end Danielle Hunter all had their contracts redone for salary cap flexibility.