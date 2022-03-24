Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo requires hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old Korpisalo is expected to make a full recovery in six months. Korpisalo, who is in the last year of a two-year contract, was expected to be one of the players Columbus would trade before the deadline. Elvis Merlikins and rookie Jean-Francois Berube are expected to carry the load the rest of the season. The seven-year veterna had a 7-11 record in 22 games with a career-worst .877 save percentage.