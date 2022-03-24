Lebanon to keep brother of central bank chief in custody

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is keeping the brother of the country’s embattled central bank governor in custody, days after he was arrested. The brothers — Governor Riad Salameh and Raja Salameh — have been charged with illegal enrichment and money laundering over the past few years, during Lebanon’s economic meltdown. A second judge reviewed the case on Thursday and issued a second warrant for Raja Salameh who was first arrested a week ago. Riad Salameh has not been arrested. The governor has steered Lebanese finances since 1993, through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest. He was once praised as guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability but has drawn increasing scrutiny since the meltdown started.