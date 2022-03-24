Rock strike, fall from ladder kills visitor at Bandelier

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Bandelier National Monument officials say a visitor was fatally injured at Bandelier National Monument when struck by a falling rock while climbing ladders to reach a canyon alcove. Monument officials said in a statement that the visitor fell about 30 feet after being struck Wednesday while climbing the second of the four ladders used to the reach the Alcove House,. The statement said visitor died while being lowered to the ground with ropes and a litter, and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The victim’s identity wasn’t released. The statement said Alcove House will be closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.