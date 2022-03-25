Binational agencies discuss migrants, fentanyl and firearm seizures, and downward trend in homicides

EL PASO, Texas - Law enforcement agencies from both sides of the border attended a binational coordination meeting today. The Juarez Secretary of Municipal Public Safety, Cesar Omar Munoz Morales, was joined by FBI, ICE, CBP, and the U.S. Marshal's office who provided information on interventions conducted along the border.

The head of the Mexican National Guard, SEDENA, the National Migration Institute and the director of Customs with the Mexican Counsulate focused on issues that have been of highest interest, such as the number of migrants rescued at the border, and the amount of fentanyl being seized.

One topic of interest is the downward trend in homicides and the seizure of firearms.