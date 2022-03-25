LULAC meets to bring deported Veterans home
EL PASO, Texas -- The League of United Latin American Citizen's held a press conference discussing their initiative to bring back deported veterans.
Deported veterans met via zoom with local veteran group leaders from the Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Homeland Security. They discussed President Biden's programs available to assist deported veterans and their families.
Back in July 2021 DHS and VA leaders announced the initiative. “The Department of Homeland Security recognizes the profound commitment and sacrifice that service members and their families have made to the United States of America,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “Together with our partner the Department of Veterans Affairs, we are committed to bringing back military service members, veterans, and their immediate family members who were unjustly removed and ensuring they receive the benefits to which they may be entitled."
Comments
2 Comments
The statement by LULAC, these veterans were “unjustly deported” needs to be elaborated on. A statement like that is too vague for any sensible person empathize with the vets cause. I don’t blame them for trying to come back to the US. And if unjustly deported, allowed to return. The big IF is are they eligible to return? Discovering the reason they were deported would be a good start.
Committing a felony by robbing a bank doesn’t help. Most service members were able to apply for U.S. Citizenship before their ETS and with no issues. The leftist media is good about leaving out the pertinent facts and relevant detail.