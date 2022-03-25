New Mexico coal-fired plant closure causes financing dispute

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The upcoming closure of one of the few remaining coal-fired power plants in the southwestern U.S. has generated a feud over financing and customer electricity rates. Environmentalists and consumer advocates argue in regulatory filings made this week that Public Service Co. of New Mexico plans to continue collecting from customers the costs of running the San Juan Generating Station after it closes. That could amount to as much as $125 million. Utility officials on Friday denied any plans to double dip. They say whatever is collected will be used as credit when rates are reconsidered next year as part of a lengthy process before the state Public Regulation Commission.