Two SISD board trustees raised concerns that newly appointed superintendent and the other board members may have violated Texas Open Meetings Act

EL PASO, Texas– Tuesday was the first SISD board meeting with the new superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman, just one week after his initial start date.

During the meeting Dr. Carman presented the topic of hiring new legal counsel before the contract with their current firm expires in September.

Some board members questioned Dr. Carman's proposal, since it is 6 months ahead of time.

During the discussion, Carman admitted to speaking individually with four board members, Pablo Barrera, Ricardo Castellano, Eduardo Mena and David Morales about reviewing legal services.

Trustee Paul Guerra said that if these conversations happened, then it does not sound good for the district.

“If that is taking place, members of this board have violated the Texas Open Meetings Act,” said trustee Cynthia Najera.

The Texas Open Meetings Act prevents superintendents and board members from reaching a quorum outside of an official meeting.

According to trustee Najera, superintendent Carman violated the act by getting 4 of the 7 trustees to agree with him outside of a meeting.

Board president Morales explained the reason to review legal counsel now, instead of September, is because it was an option that was available.

But, trustee Guerra warned against this move, saying SISD is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers for another undisclosed issue.

“Why change legal counsel right now, six months early when… when we are under investigation with the Texas Rangers?” said Guerra. “...and why is it that I was not aware of this, Mrs. Najera was not aware of it, I don't think Mr. (Michael) Najera was aware of it, once again we have 4 board members, I have a count of 4 people, this is not right."

The Board of Trustees then motioned to start the search for new legal counsel.

The measure passed 4 to 3, with Najera, Najera, and Guerra, voting against.

A spokesman with the Department of Public Safety confirmed to ABC 7 Texas Rangers continue their investigation into SISD.

SISD also said they are cooperating with the investigation, but are not able to speak on an active investigation.