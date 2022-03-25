Warily, tribes prepare for cannabis ventures in New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two tribal communities are ensuring they’ll be free from federal interference if they take part in New Mexico’s marijuana market launching in April. The state has assured the Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos that federal law enforcement won’t interfere with the industry on tribal lands. The agreements with state cannabis regulators on Friday outline cooperative oversight of cannabis production and sales in Indian Country. The pacts respond to uncertainty about U.S. drug enforcement priorities on reservations after a raid on a household marijuana garden at Picuris Pueblo last year. Across the U.S., tribal cannabis enterprises have taken a variety of approaches as they straddle jurisdictional issues.