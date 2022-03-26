Miami’s Larrañaga, Kansas’ Self set for Elite Eight matchup

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga has another double-digit seed on the brink of the Final Four. Standing in his way is Kansas and Bill Self, another highly successful coach looking to make his own history. Larrañaga and Self have never faced off as head coaches, but that changes Sunday when the 10th-seeded Hurricanes and top-seeded Jayhawks meet in the Elite Eight. Larrañaga directed 11th-seeded George Mason to a memorable Final Four run in 2006. Self is looking for his first Final Four since 2018 and No. 4 overall in 19 seasons at Kansas.