Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino prepares for annual Derby

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico– Preparations for the annual Sunland Park Derby begin after being closed for two years since the pandemic.

Officials said the race usually draws in 17,000 people, but they're curious to see what attendance will be like after the pandemic.

Announcer and spokesman for the Sunland Park Derby, Eric Alwan, said there is already a lot of pent up anticipation and excitement for the race. He said this reopening marks a rebirth for the sport of local horse racing.

Alwan said they aren’t only bringing in local star horses but horses from all over the country.

He said it is an important race because the winning horse will head to the Kentucky derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world and the first leg of the American Triple Crown.

“It’s a huge event here for the area, El Paso, Juarez, Las Cruces, and for a sporting event to draw 16-18 thousand people, to have 5 million dollars bet on the day, I mean your talking about serious money, serious horses and just a lot of excitement,” said Alwan.

Executive director of marketing at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, Jaci Marx, told ABC-7 that the excitement for the race has been building all week long.

Marx said that since the mask mandate was lifted, the racetrack has come back to life and they are excited to see it.

“It’s excitement in the casino, it's all the food trucks that are gonna be here, the mariachi bands, it's everything that's culminating into one, but think about it, 2 million dollars of horse racing, $500,000 going to the winner, and a free ride to the Kentucky derby. Where do you get that anywhere else but here at Sunland Park?” said Marx.

Admission to Sunday's event is free, but Marx said it's best to show up early to secure your seat.

The derby begins at 5 p.m.