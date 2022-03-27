Badosa feeling right at home, moves on at Miami Open

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Paula Badosa was midway through an on-court interview after another victory at the Miami Open when a thought crossed her mind. And it made a lot of sense. The Spaniard was speaking English despite knowing that most of the fans watching her would probably prefer to hear a few words in her first language. A few words in Spanish later, the crowd was roaring in delight. In whatever language, Badosa is through to the fourth round at the Miami Open after rolling past Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2. It’s Badosa’s deepest run at Miami.