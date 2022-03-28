A woman and a man are facing solicitation of a minor charges according to police

EL PASO, Texas - Two people were arrested during an FBI El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Taskforce inter-agency operation. Investigators say Marlene Gallegos, 25, propositioned a girl she believed was under the age of 18 online. Gallegos made arrangements to meet with the girl and drove from Socorro to West El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit took Gallegos into custody. She is facing one charge of online solicitation of a minor and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Jail records show Gallegos was released on March 25 after posting a surety bond.

During the joint operation, Bryan Johnson, 29, reportedly communicated in a lewd manner with an undercover officer he believed was a teen girl. Johnson made arrangements to meet with the girl police say he ran from officers when he arrived at the location. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of solicitation of a minor and one charge of evading arrest. He remains behind bars on combined bonds totaling $32,500.