A woman and a man are facing solicitation of a minor charges according to police
EL PASO, Texas - Two people were arrested during an FBI El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Taskforce inter-agency operation. Investigators say Marlene Gallegos, 25, propositioned a girl she believed was under the age of 18 online. Gallegos made arrangements to meet with the girl and drove from Socorro to West El Paso.
The El Paso Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit took Gallegos into custody. She is facing one charge of online solicitation of a minor and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Jail records show Gallegos was released on March 25 after posting a surety bond.
During the joint operation, Bryan Johnson, 29, reportedly communicated in a lewd manner with an undercover officer he believed was a teen girl. Johnson made arrangements to meet with the girl police say he ran from officers when he arrived at the location. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of solicitation of a minor and one charge of evading arrest. He remains behind bars on combined bonds totaling $32,500.
Comments
8 Comments
Why are the bonds so low?
These bonds were set much higher than the guidelines for this offense. There was no victim.
Char Lie Dumbo knows all about being a perverted child molester. Your bond will be set at $500,000.
Do you think this was a crime?
He will defend rapists and perverts mo matter what.
Not defending anyone. Just explaining why the bonds were set where they were.
You defend Trump the rapist every chance you get.
Where is the womans photo? Interesting to know if the lady was lgbtq or working with a larger trafficking group trying to abduct those girls