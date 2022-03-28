Local Comedy Club Owner Believes Smith’s Slap Could Trigger Copycats

EL PASO, Texas-Sunday night's academy awards made history for many reasons, but one the academy would like to put behind them.

It was the slap heard around the world, the moment actor Will Smith had enough of Chris Rock singling out Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, making fun of her short hair.

A local psychiatrist believes Smith's reaction could signal deeper issues.

But a local comedy club owner believes Smith's actions could spell trouble for entertainers.

Bart Reed owns the Comic Strip, a local establishment which features up and coming comedians, and well known entertainers, men and women who make people laugh for a living.

He's afraid of what that onstage slap might trigger.

"If we're gonna excuse people from attacking comedians while they're performing, we're gonna have a problem. I'm afraid it will. You know for a while I'm gonna have a body, some staff standing by the stage because, you know, the guy that did it, you know, Will Smith is a pretty famous guy. And now there's idiots and morons that are gonna think 'Well its alright he did it," said Reed.

Reed says he was disgusted by the incident and says he believes Smith, not Rock, has the bigger issues.

"I think it speaks more to Will Smith's mental problem than Chris Rock. I don't think Chris Rock did anything wrong." Reed added.

Psychiatrist, Dr. Angel Rodriguez Chevres says outbursts, like the one witnessed by millions during the academy awards, could signal a deeper issue.

"Mood dysfunction, like we call it. Lets say irritably, having a short fuse. Little things bother you , you're on edge all the time. Some people refer to it as an anxiety," said Dr. Chevres.

Dr. Chevres says its moments like these when a person either needs help, or an intervention from loved ones.

Smith initially apologized to viewers and the academy. Recently he also apologized to Rock.

"Often times we do have to set boundaries. And we do have to confront. But again, in a positive way, not something that is actually just gonna add fuel to the fire," Dr. Chevres added.