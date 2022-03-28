South Carolina’s SEC all-freshman G Carter to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman guard Devin Carter is the latest men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal since coach Frank Martin was fired. Carter is a 6-foot-3 guard from Miami, Florida who was a member of the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team this season. Carter said on social media Monday he felt because of the coaching change it is best for him to seek other options. Martin let go this month after 10 seasons. Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris was named as Martin’s replacement.