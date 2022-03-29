Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacks

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil chief says markets are going through a “jittery period” and reiterated that the kingdom’s ability to ensure energy security is no longer guaranteed. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said cross-border attacks by neighboring Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, have put to question “our ability to supply the world with the necessary energy requirements.” Oil prices, already at their highest in years, have shot up further amid attacks from the Houthis on Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest oil producer. The Saudi energy minister was speaking at the World Government Summit, an event sponsored by the government of Dubai.