UCLA-bound Rice nets 17, East beats West in McDonald’s game

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — UCLA-bound Kiki Rice scored 17 points, and the East beat the West 95-75 in the McDonald’s All-American Game at Wintrust Arena. Rice made 7 of 10 shots. She and the West’s Gabriela Jaquez were co-MVPs. Talaysia Cooper and Ta’Niya Latson added 15 points apiece. Chance Gray scored 14. Janiah Barker added 12 points — all in the first half — to help the East roll to an easy win in the first McDonald’s game since 2019. The event featuring the nation’s best players was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaquez had 17 points and nine rebounds for the West.