UConn overcomes adversity again to advance to Final Four

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat the Wolfpack 91-87 in two overtimes to advance to a 14th straight Final Four. Eight UConn players have had to sit out at least two games this season with injury or illness, setbacks that led to 10 different starting lineups and UConn’s first five-loss season in a decade. But Guard Christyn Williams said that history helped them win, and will help them again as they look for a 12th national title.