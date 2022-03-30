Bruce Willis stepping away from career due to health condition
In an Instagram post, Rumer Willis says her father is stepping away from his career due to aphasia, a medical condition that is impacting his cognitive abilities.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," said Rumer Willis.
As recently as October, a Bruce Willis movie began filming in Las Cruces. ABC-7 spoke to the Australian Director.
This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Comments
1 Comment
He is probably being blacklisted by Hollywood for his conservative views.