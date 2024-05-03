Borderland residents getting ready to splash down for Wet N’ Wild Waterworld opening weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- May 4th and 5th mark the opening weekend for local family to throw on their swimsuits and head to Wet N’ Wild Waterworld for summer fun, according to water park officials.

The park will be open only on weekend until May 24th, where it will be open every days throughout the summer.

The park says that guests can enjoy 25 different rides, as the location attraction has been in business for 45 years.

In a statement about this weekend's opening Chandra Edwards, President of Wet N’ Wild Waterworld, spoke about the annual summertime excitement, “We are all so proud to be part of this family owned and operated summertime tradition.”

Attendees can bring their own food, drinks or gas grills for free, and charcoal grills can be rented. Glass containers are not allowed. Cabanas can also be reserved for larger groups.