Wet N’ Wild Waterworld kicks off season this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Opening weekend for this year's Wet N’ Wild water park season kicks off.
Your family can head to Wet N’ Wild starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

The water park will only be open on weekends until May 24th, after that date, the park will be open every day.

Guests can enjoy 25 different rides, as the location attraction has been in business for 45 years.
Season passes are now available for purchase, including discounted tickets.

For tickets click here.

