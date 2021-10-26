Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Updated
today at 12:50 PM
Published 12:37 PM

Bruce Willis movie films in Las Cruces; 1st NM production since Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shooting

Filming for
KVIA
Filming for "4th Night" in downtown Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A movie with Bruce Willis called "4th Night" will be filming in Las Cruces over the next several days, the director of the motion picture confirmed ABC-7 on Tuesday.

"It's been a fantastic process developing it with the city of Las Cruces," said Edward Drake, the film's director. "We are proud to be in this part of the world."

The crew was already work filming a bank robbery scene in downtown Las Cruces at midday Tuesday, although Drake told ABC-7 that Willis had not yet arrived on set.

It is the first movie to be filmed in New Mexico since production was halted on the western movie "Rust" in Santa Fe last week following a deadly shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin's use of a prop gun.

"Some very tragic circumstances happened in Santa Fe, so we are even more cognizant of safety protocols," Drake said. "The number one metric I have for ensuring that a film is successful is if everyone can go home at night to their families safe and sound."

Entertainment

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content