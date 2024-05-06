Jeannie Epper, epic stuntwoman behind feats of TV’s ‘Wonder Woman,’ dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stuntwoman Jeannie Epper has died at age 83. She did stunts for many of the most important women of film and TV action of the 1970s and ’80s. A family spokesperson says Epper died of natural causes Sunday night in Simi Valley, California. Epper was best known as the stunt double for series lead Linda Carter on the TV series “Wonder Woman” in the late 1970s. She was also the stuntwoman for Lindsay Wagner in the TV series “Bionic Woman” and for Linda Evans on the series “Dynasty.” She had a 70-year career that began when she was 9.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.