Gomes, González, Soto, Swisher on MLB HR derby tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Major League Baseball players Jonny Gomes, Adrián González, Geovany Soto and Nick Swisher are going on a home run derby tour to London; Seoul, South Korea; and Mexico City. The league says the four will participate in Home Run Derby X at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9, in Seoul on Sept. 17 and in Mexico City on Oct. 15. Venues for Seoul and Mexico City will be announced later. The four former stars will be on four teams that include players from women’s baseball and softball, development systems and content creators. The competition will take place on a reduced version of a baseball field with home plate mounted on a stage and the pitcher’s mound on a podium.