Local El Paso companies still dealing with high gas prices
EL PASO- Texas – Local El Paso businesses are still dealing with high gas prices. According to AAA, the average cost of gas in Texas is $3.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
Drivers in El Paso are paying an average of $4.00. El Paso drivers are spending the most on average in Texas.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.24.
Comments
3 Comments
Biden did that!
Fire all the employees that voted for senile Joe. It’s all his fault. FJB!
Always forgetting to mention the cost of diesel. Around $4.50.