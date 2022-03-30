Local El Paso companies still dealing with high gas prices

EL PASO- Texas – Local El Paso businesses are still dealing with high gas prices. According to AAA, the average cost of gas in Texas is $3.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Drivers in El Paso are paying an average of $4.00. El Paso drivers are spending the most on average in Texas.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.24.