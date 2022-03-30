Wild give defenseman Alex Goligoski a 2-year, $4M extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension. Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. The 36-year-old has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.