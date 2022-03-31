Brock Holt granted release from Braves; Lee optioned to AAA

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Ten-year veteran Brock Holt ended his bid to win a bench spot with the Atlanta Braves when he requested and was granted his release. The 33-year-old Holt signed with Atlanta on a minor league deal and was invited to the major league camp. He made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2012 before playing seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He spent last season with the Texas Rangers. The Braves also optioned left-hander Dylan Lee, who made a surprise start as an opener in Game 4 of the World Series last year, and outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett.