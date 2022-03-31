Women’s soccer celebrates record crowd of 91,533 at Camp Nou

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Wednesday’s record crowd of more than 91,000 people at the Champions League game between Barcelona and Real Madrid was being celebrated by women’s soccer everywhere as a demonstration of how far the sport has come and bringing hope about how far it can go. Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s chief of women’s soccer, called it “a night to be remembered.” Current and former players in Europe and the U.S. also hailed it as a landmark moment. The previous record for any women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.