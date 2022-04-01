What you need to know about cannabis regulations in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– As new recreational consumers make their way to dispensaries in New Mexico, here is what you need to know.

ABC-7 spoke with the Deputy Superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Victor Reyes, who said it’s important to consume cannabis responsibly.

Once arriving at a dispensary, you will need to have a valid state-issued government license that indicates you are at least 21 years of age.

Reyes said individuals across state borders can purchase from the dispensaries, but he cautions people not to cross cannabis across state lines.

He said at this time, they have not issued any consumption site licenses, and the only place it can be consumed is at private residences.

If you are caught consuming cannabis in public areas, you can face a fine of up to $50, according to Reyes.

He cautions consumers with cannabis to be aware of going to national parks or anywhere with federal oversight because you can face federal penalties.

Recreational users can buy up to the legal possession limit at one time.

That’s 2 ounces of cannabis, 16 g of concentrate and 800 mg of edibles.

“Anything above this amount needs to be stored in a private residence and out of public view,” said Reyes.

“We all need to use our best judgment when consuming recreational cannabis and we need to consume this responsibly,” said Reyes.