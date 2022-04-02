AP source: Saints, DB P.J. Williams agree on 1-year deal

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the New Orleans Saints are bringing back veteran defensive back P.J. Williams on a one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement has not been announced. Williams was drafted by New Orleans in the third round in 2015. He’s a versatile defender who played primarily as a safety last season and intercepted a career-high three passes. The move gives Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen a player whose career he’s helped develop as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator for the previous six-plus seasons.